Prayer vigil held as search for missing girl continues

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Kamille McKinney disappeared last Saturday during a birthday party.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: AP

Community members held a prayer vigil for a missing 3-year-old who police believe was abducted a week ago.

News outlets report family members and supporters gathered Saturday at St. James AME Church. The church is a few blocks from the housing development where the child disappeared.

Police on Friday released surveillance video in the case. The video shows two children playing — one of them believed to be Kamille McKinney. One man walks by the children without stopping. Later, the children leave with a second man who walks with a distinctive limp.

Police said the second man is a suspect in the case, but they also want to speak with the first man as a potential witness.

