Prosecutors: man beat 4-year-old to death for spilling juice on his X-Box

A Grand Jury has indicted an Illinois man on four counts of first degree homicide for the beating death of a 4-year-old because she spilled juice on his X-Box, the Chicago Tribune reported. Prosecutors said they plan to seek a life sentence for 19-year-old Johnathan Fair. The little girl was the daughter of Fair's girlfriend who was not at home when the beating took place on December 13. Fair took the little girl to the hospital and said she fell and hit her head, though he later admitted that he'd shaken her for spilling the juice. Prosecutors say Fair also kicked the little girl down a hallway. The girl died several days after being admitted to the hospital.

Fair remains in jail on a $5 million bond. He has an arraignment hearing on February 17th. His lawyer told reporters, "When the real facts come out, he will be acquitted."