Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro in Tribeca

A suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro was reported early Thursday at the Manhattan building where his production company is based, and its marking and contents appear similar to pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats, two law enforcement sources said.

The package, found on the seventh floor of 375 Greenwich St. in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, was reported to police around 4:45 a.m.



A photo of the package sent to Robert De Niro, provided by a law enforcement official.

The building contains Tribeca Enterprises -- De Niro's film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film festival -- and De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant.

Police have sent the package to a secure facility in the Bronx, New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill said on Twitter.

"The most highly trained experts in the world are investigating today's suspicious package in #TriBeCa," O'Neill's tweet reads.

X-ray images show that the package addressed to De Niro contains a device similar to the pipe bombs found in other packages this week that were addressed to prominent critics of Trump, the two sources said.

De Niro also is a vocal critic of Trump.

The package sent to the actor also had the same return address as the others: that of Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the sources said. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

And, just as the other packages, the one sent to De Niro had six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. No postmark is visible on the front of the De Niro package, similar to some of the others, the sources said.

None of the bombs in the other packages detonated, and no one was injured.

Before this package was reported, authorities said seven pipe bombs stashed in manila envelopes were discovered this week addressed to six prominent Trump critics: Former President Barack Obama; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters (one to her California office and one to her office in Washington); former CIA director John Brennan (sent to CNN's New York offices); and billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros.

Authorities also are trying to track down a package believed addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, two law enforcement sources told CNN's Josh Campbell and Brynn Gingras on Wednesday night. The package, considered suspicious because of its similarities to the others, was misaddressed and returned to the sender; US Postal inspectors are working to locate the package.

De Niro's criticism of Trump

At June's Tony Awards, De Niro went off-script while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen to curse Trump.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

Trump responded to the comments in a series of tweets, calling De Niro "a very low IQ individual."

It wasn't the first time De Niro had spoken out against the President.

In January, his speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala included a profanity-laced rant directed at Trump.

"Our baby-in-chief -- the j***-off-in-chief, I call him -- has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies," De Niro said. ""This f***ing idiot is the President. It's 'The Emperor's New Clothes' -- the guy is a f***ing fool ... our baby-in-chief -- the 'J******-in-chief' I call him."

CNN's Lisa France, Sarah Aarthun and Megan Thomas contributed to this report.