Clear

Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

Militarized federal agents deployed by the president to Portland, fired tear gas against protesters again overnight as the city’s mayor demanded that the agents be removed and as the state’s attorney general vowed to seek a restraining order against them.
Militarized federal agents deployed by the president to Portland, fired tear gas against protesters again overnight as the city’s mayor demanded that the agents be removed and as the state’s attorney general vowed to seek a restraining order against them.

The complaint says that unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 11:03 PM
Posted By: Andrew Selsky and Gillian Flaccaus, AP

Oregon’s attorney general is seeking an order to stop federal agents from arresting people in Portland as the city continues to be convulsed by nightly protests that have gone on for seven weeks and have now pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened every day in Oregon’s largest city since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. President Donald Trump has decried the disorder, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists” in a visit to the city.

Before the aggressive language and action from federal officials, the unrest had frustrated Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local authorities, who had said a small cadre of violent activists were drowning out the message of peaceful protesters in the city. But Wheeler said the federal presence in the city is now exacerbating a tense situation and he has told them to depart.

“Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city,” Wheeler said Friday.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum late Friday sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court. The complaint says that unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

“The current escalation of fear and violence in downtown Portland is being driven by federal law enforcement tactics that are entirely unnecessary,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

The administration has enlisted federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and an elite U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property.

But Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property, without identifying themselves.

Tensions also escalated after an officer with the Marshals Service fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head on July 11, critically injuring him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, issued a joint statement Saturday denouncing the Trump administration’s actions.

“We live in a democracy, not a banana republic. We will not tolerate the use of Oregonians, Washingtonians –- or any other Americans -– as props in President Trump’s political games. The House is committed to moving swiftly to curb these egregious abuses of power immediately,” they said.

On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil outside the downtown Justice Center, which is sandwiched between two federal buildings, including a courthouse, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Across the street, dozens of other protesters entered two recently closed city parks after dismantling chain-link fencing that blocked access.

Federal agents emerged from an office building next door and used impact munitions, stun grenades and tear gas to clear the area, the news organization reported. It said its journalists did not observe any incident that might have prompted the use of the weapons.

Federal officers deployed tear gas again just before midnight after a few protesters placed dismantled fencing in front of plywood doors covering the entrance of the federal courthouse.

Early Saturday, Portland police declared the gathering unlawful, saying protesters had piled fencing in front of the exits to the federal courthouse and the Multnomah County Justice Center and then shot off fireworks at the Justice Center.

Federal officers and local police then advanced simultaneously on the demonstrators to clear the streets, making arrests as protesters threw bottles and pieces of metal fence at police, the Portland Police Bureau said. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell told reporters Friday that his officers are in contact with the federal agents, but that neither controls the others’ actions.

The overnight action by Portland’s police was condemned by a prominent member of the City Council. On Saturday Jo Ann Hardesty said local police “joined in the aggressive clampdown of peaceful protest.”

Hardesty, who said she was downtown speaking at the protest Friday night, slammed Wheeler, telling the mayor he needed to better control local law enforcement. Hardesty, who oversees the city’s fire department and other first-responder agencies, said in an open letter to Wheeler if “you can’t control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau.”

In a statement Saturday, Portland Police said as they responded to the overnight protests — which included people throwing projectiles at them — some federal agencies took action “under their own supervision and direction.” Portland Police said city officers arrested seven people, and one officer sustained a minor injury.

The statement said the city’s police supports peaceful protests, and beginning Saturday night Department of Homeland Security police won’t work in the Portland Police incident command center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8105182
Mobile5713161
Montgomery4855121
Madison314814
Tuscaloosa299455
Marshall226313
Shelby205527
Lee192238
Baldwin166913
Morgan157710
Etowah123615
DeKalb12167
Walker120248
Elmore116527
Dallas107413
Franklin99616
Unassigned98033
Russell8570
Limestone7875
Autauga77320
Cullman7607
St. Clair7384
Houston7378
Chambers71732
Calhoun7036
Lauderdale7018
Tallapoosa67872
Colbert6708
Butler66532
Escambia59013
Jackson5403
Talladega5378
Pike5236
Lowndes50323
Coffee4934
Covington49016
Dale4903
Barbour4483
Chilton4083
Blount4061
Marengo39511
Bullock38810
Hale38723
Marion38514
Clarke3696
Wilcox3378
Winston3357
Sumter31213
Monroe3033
Randolph29710
Perry2943
Pickens2937
Conecuh2709
Bibb2512
Macon24410
Choctaw22712
Greene2129
Washington1919
Lawrence1730
Henry1723
Cherokee1507
Crenshaw1463
Geneva1180
Lamar1141
Fayette1113
Clay972
Coosa691
Cleburne671
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 73819

Reported Deaths: 815
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby15632235
Davidson15342164
Rutherford424241
Hamilton399440
Sumner234457
Williamson230918
Knox213617
Out of TN189010
Trousdale15396
Wilson145718
Bradley11656
Putnam11457
Unassigned11451
Robertson107614
Montgomery10658
Sevier10524
Tipton7808
Lake6990
Macon6967
Bedford66810
Bledsoe6381
Hamblen6076
Maury5804
Hardeman5115
Blount4884
Madison4522
Fayette4337
Loudon3823
Rhea3780
Washington3580
Dyer3523
McMinn35119
Dickson3430
Cheatham3404
Sullivan3325
Lawrence2806
Gibson2761
Anderson2652
Cumberland2476
Jefferson2411
Lauderdale2384
Smith2122
Warren2082
Cocke1961
Greene1932
Hardin1857
Haywood1744
Coffee1700
Giles1682
Monroe1687
Obion1553
Marshall1542
McNairy1481
Carter1472
Franklin1413
Wayne1410
Henderson1390
DeKalb1370
Hickman1330
Lincoln1260
Hawkins1242
Marion1174
White1173
Roane1120
Chester1070
Claiborne1040
Weakley991
Crockett903
Overton891
Campbell871
Carroll711
Grundy712
Grainger690
Cannon680
Jackson670
Unicoi670
Polk640
Henry600
Sequatchie600
Humphreys582
Johnson510
Decatur500
Perry470
Meigs450
Union400
Fentress380
Morgan381
Stewart360
Scott330
Clay320
Moore280
Houston270
Benton261
Hancock250
Lewis150
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events