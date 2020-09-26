Clear

Nix, No. 8 Auburn pull away from No. 23 Kentucky, 29-13

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: John Zenor, AP

Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and No. 8 Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 23 Kentucky for a 29-13 victory Saturday in the season opener.

The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.

The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus — mostly Auburn students — and the most electric moment for the sparse in-person audience was a 100-yard interception return called back by targeting just before halftime.

Nix delivered some big plays to start an encore to a promising freshman season, especially to Williams. He completed 16 of 27 passes and also ran for 34 yards.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returned from a knee injury that cost him most of last season. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards and ran for 42 yards. Kavosiey Smoke ran untouched for an early 35-yard touchdown and Josh Ali caught nine passes for 98 yards.

The athletic Williams capped his six-catch, 112-yard performance with a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He reached over 6-foot-1 cornerback Kelvin Joseph for the catch with 10:21 left.

Jamien Sherwood forced and recovered a fumble to set up the decisive score. Kentucky’s offense then went nowhere, and neither did a fake punt attempt that set the table for Nix’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Eli Stove.

The Wildcats cut it to 15-13 with Wilson’s 8-yard touchdown to Akeem Hayes late in the third, but couldn’t match Auburn’s first-quarter 2-point conversion for the tie.

The final seconds of the first half resulted in two reviews and no points, to the dismay of both teams.

The Wildcats’ Chris Rodriguez was ruled short of the goal line and a review upheld the call. Then Roger McCreary picked off a Wilson pass and raced 100 yards to the end zone, shedding Wilson’s tackle attempt at the 20.

But that touchdown was waved off after another review resulted in linebacker Derick Hall getting ejected for targeting.

“I hope it was a common-sense foul because that was a big-time play right there,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told the SEC Network at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Still hasn’t beaten a top-10 SEC team on the road since topping No. 1 Mississippi in 1964. Wilson provided hope for the passing game after the Wildcats relied heavily on the run in his absence last season.

Auburn: Has to get better on third-down defense, giving up eight first downs on 10 Wildcats attempts in the first half. Receivers Williams and Anthony Schwartz look like the big-play threats the Tigers were expecting, but the running game has a long way to go.

HONORING DYE

Auburn honored former coach Pat Dye before the game and Malzahn dressed in his honor on the sidelines, wearing Dye’s trademark cap, with a short-sleeved dress shirt and tie. Dye passed away at age 80 on June 1 from complications of kidney and liver failure.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Lane Kiffin and Mississippi in its home opener on Saturday.

Auburn visits No. 4 Georgia on Saturday in an early matchup of potential division contenders.

