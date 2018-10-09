Nikki Haley expected to announce resignation: Sources

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that Nikki Haley is resigning as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Haley reportedly told her staff that she intends to resign, according to one State Department source.

This comes after Trump teased a "big announcement" of a meeting today with Haley.

"Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am," he wrote on Twitter.

Haley was spotted by reporters in the West Wing this morning and when asked about reports of her resignation, she declined to comment.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump and Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m.

Her last high-profile appearance was at the United Nations General Assembly in September, when she appeared alongside President Donald Trump.

Haley has been the UN ambassador since January 2017. Prior to that, she served as the Governor of South Carolina.

If Haley resigns, her name will be the latest added to a list of Trump administration officials to leave after less than two years in office.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.