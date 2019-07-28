Clear

National intelligence director departing, Rep. Ratcliffe to be nominated to replace

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats listens during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FIle) FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats listens during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FIle)

President Trump added that an acting director would be named shortly.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Katherine Faulders, Tara Palmeri and John Santucci

Dan Coats will step down on Aug. 15 as director of national intelligence, according to President Donald Trump.

He started the announcement by first naming Coats' replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.

"A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves," Trump wrote.

Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The departure was first reported by Axios and The New York Times. Multiple sources confirmed Coats' departure and Ratcliffe's likely nomination to ABC News.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

