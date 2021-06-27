National HIV Testing Day allowing for mobile testing in North Alabama

Sunday is national HIV testing day.

Now more than ever Thrive Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health want you to know your status.

Due to COVID the state says less people were getting screened or tested and WAAY-31 learned the help will come to you if you need it.

At Thrive Alabama you can either come to the office to get tested or if you don't feel comfortable, they have a mobile bus that can come to you.

It's all thanks to a grant they received from the state.

The goal is to reach more people in rural communities who may not have access to testing right now.

"We have people in the community. We have HIV managers in this district that will actually meet you where you are if you want to be tested. So there are ways we can do it, we just have to do a better job of informing the public on how to be tested," said Jora White.

Jora White is the HIV prevention branch director with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This weekend ADPH, along with Thrive Alabama, held stomp out HIV and there, Thrive used its mobile testing unit.

The goal is to provide a comfortable testing environment.

"It can't be from someone sitting behind a desk. You have to bring these things out into the community, so people feel more comfortable with them and want to engage with them," said Erin Bortel.

Erin Bortel is the director of health education with Thrive.

Inside, she says two people can get tested with a kit that will give you results in just one minute.

Bortel says if you can't make it to them or don't feel comfortable just yet, don't worry.

"The Thrive mobile will be operating in 12 counties in North Alabama at community locations and honestly, wherever we're invited, we'll come," she said.

Bortel and White say knowing your status is very important to not only you, but to your partner as well.

Even if you do test positive for HIV, there are more treatment options becoming available.

"There's so many advancements from beginning to now, that no one is dying from HIV or AIDs. And now, we're looking at it as pretty much a chronic disease because again, it is treatable, it's not curable but it is treatable," said White.

The events don't stop there.

Both say they will be out in the community to continue spreading the word about getting tested and knowing your status.

They want you to know whatever happens, they will help you navigate through everything.