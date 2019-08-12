'Naked' man faces felony charges after stealing boat, untying barge ropes

Bettendorf (Quad-City Times) -- A 43-year-old Bettendorf man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a boat and floated down river into the Interstate 74 construction area while naked and untied several ropes that held together the barges Sunday.

Tobias Tyrone Hartsfield, last known address in the 2200 block of Grant Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 9:30 p.m. on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree mischief.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police responded to the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project barges just east of the Isle of Capri Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, for a report of a naked male who had jumped from a boat onto the barges and was unhooking the ropes that hold them together.

Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Hartsfield stole aa 1985 Marinette cabin motorboat from the Isle Marina and floated it down river, where the boat struck and came to rest against the bridge project barges.

The boat sustained damages of between $1,500 and $10,000.

Hartsfield then boarded the barges from the boat and unhooked several ropes connecting the barges together, altering their original configuration, and threw the ropes into the river.

He was completely naked when located by police; officers were unable to find his clothes and he was given something to wear at the jail.

Police said in the affidavits that the cost to re-secure the barges and replace all the equipment that was lost exceeded $10,000.

First-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday morning at $25,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 22.