Murder suspect captured after 8-day search

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a suspect accused of committing multiple murders has been captured after an 8-day search rugged terrain and involving helicopters and dogs.

The agency says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was taken into custody on Friday after a search that narrowed to Stewart County. Wallace was found near a chicken pen by a truck.

According to WKRN, Sheriff Belew said that Wallace was cooperative for the most part and that he was located from a deer stand. Wallace reportedly followed the sheriff's commands with little resistance. A loaded handgun was found in his waistband.

“He basically walked right to us. It was luck," the sheriff said.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He's also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.

Authorities say the search was complicated because Wallace knows the woods well, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools have been on "soft lockdown" and school bus routes were cancelled to avoid exposing children to any danger.