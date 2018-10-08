Man wanted for beating and robbing elderly man

Huntsville police are searching for a suspect who they said followed a 75-year-old man inside a business, then attacked and robbed him.

According to police, the suspect followed the man inside a business on Hundley Drive near downtown Huntsville and took his wallet after the attack.

Police said the man used the victim's debit card nearby, and they were able to obtain surveillance video where the card was used. He was seen driving a tan Buick, with Alabama license plates. The victim was treated for non life threatening injuries. The attack happened September 26th, but police are still working to identify the suspect.