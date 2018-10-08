Clear

Man wanted for beating and robbing elderly man

Huntsville police are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville police are searching for a suspect who they said followed a 75-year-old man inside a business, then attacked and robbed him.

According to police, the suspect followed the man inside a business on Hundley Drive near downtown Huntsville and took his wallet after the attack.

Police said the man used the victim's debit card nearby, and they were able to obtain surveillance video where the card was used.  He was seen driving a tan Buick, with Alabama license plates. The victim was treated for non life threatening injuries. The attack happened September 26th, but police are still working to identify the suspect. 

     

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events