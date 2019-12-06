Lott Impact Trophy Finalists named including Auburn's Derrick Brown

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has named the four finalists for the 16th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be awarded Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA.

The 2019 finalists are:

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

A national voter panel selected the players based on their IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The four players represent four different conferences – SEC (Auburn), Big Ten (Ohio State), ACC (Clemson) and Pac-12 (Cal).

The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while the universities of the other three finalists will receive $5,000.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports will serve as the master of ceremonies while former Pro Bowl player Marcellus Wiley, co-host of Fox Sports 1 “Speak For Yourself” will be the keynote speaker.

The entire award show will be live streamed across all of our platforms simultaneously beginning at 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Dec. 15.

Website: LottIMPACTTrophy.org

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

A closer look at the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalists:

DERRICK BROWN, Auburn, (9-3), DT, Sr.: Mid-season All-American (First Team) … 318 pounder… 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for losses, 4 sacks, 4 passes broken up, 2 forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries… SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2019 and Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week once.

Graduates this December… AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy semi-finalist, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist… SEC Student-Athlete Council.

“He is as well-rounded of a young man that we’ve had at Auburn in the 10 years I have been here. He’s going to be ultra-successful in life and will be a great leader in whatever he does” – Gus Malzahn, Auburn Head Coach

JORDAN FULLER, Ohio State (12-0), S, Sr.: Mid-Season All-American (First Team) … Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week… Second on team with 53 tackles, has two interceptions and has broken up four passes and recovered a fumble.

Academic All-Big Ten; CoSIDA Academic All-American, Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Ohio State Student-Athlete three times… Will graduate in December with a 3.8 GPA… Two-time team captain.

“I can honestly say that he is as fine a young man on and off the field as I have ever met” — Ryan Day, Head Coach, Ohio State

“Jordan has set a standard both on and off the field that is among the finest that I’ve witnessed in my years as a college administrator.” Gene Smith, Athletic Director, Ohio State

ISAIAH SIMMONS, Clemson (12-0), LB, Jr.: Mid-Season All-American… Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week… Leads team with 84 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 18 QB hurries, 6 passes broken up, an interception and a fumble recovery… Led National Champions with 97 tackles last season.

Rated No. 8 on USA Today Heisman Watch… Two-time state long jump champion… Sports Communication major.

“Isaiah embodies joy. He is unbelievably committed to being great and that commitment extends to being a great teammate and great citizen,” – Dabo Swinney, Head Coach, Clemson

“Throughout his student-athlete career at Clemson, Isaiah has prioritized community and campus involvement through participation in several service projects and activities. I have found him to be hard working and engaging.” Jeff Davis, Associate Athletic Director, Clemson

EVAN WEAVER, Cal (7-5), LB, Sr: Mid-Season All-American…Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week three times…Projected in mid-season as favorite to win the Butkus Trophy…Leads nation with 173 tackles with a high of 22 in one game…Has 10 tackles for losses, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and 3 passes broken up… His 159 tackles were sixth most in nation last year; Also had 9.5 tackles for losses…

“Evan’s quality of work in the classroom exceeds all previous athletes the past two decades. He has an exceptional ability to show his knowledge with a level of confidence without attitude.” – Stephen Enter, Cal professor

“He’s a nasty, forceful and instinctive defender who makes plays up the field and in pursuit. I like Weaver’s intensity, football smarts and approach.” -Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week

Week One – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Week Two – Evan Weaver, Cal

Week Three – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Week Four – Evan Weaver, Cal/Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Week Five – David Woodward, Utah State

Week Six – Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Week Seven – Chris Orr, Wisconsin

Week Eight – Evan Weaver, Cal

Week Nine – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Week Ten – Cole Christiansen, Army

Week Eleven – Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Week Twelve – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Week Thirteen – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Week Fourteen – Derrick Brown, Auburn

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 - Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Joshua Allen, Kentucky