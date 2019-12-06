Lott Impact Trophy Finalists named including Auburn's Derrick Brown

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has named the four finalists for the 16th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be awarded Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA.
The 2019 finalists are:
- Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Evan Weaver, LB, Cal
A national voter panel selected the players based on their IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The four players represent four different conferences – SEC (Auburn), Big Ten (Ohio State), ACC (Clemson) and Pac-12 (Cal).
The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while the universities of the other three finalists will receive $5,000.
Joel Klatt of FOX Sports will serve as the master of ceremonies while former Pro Bowl player Marcellus Wiley, co-host of Fox Sports 1 “Speak For Yourself” will be the keynote speaker.
The entire award show will be live streamed across all of our platforms simultaneously beginning at 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Dec. 15.
Website: LottIMPACTTrophy.org
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
A closer look at the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalists:
DERRICK BROWN, Auburn, (9-3), DT, Sr.: Mid-season All-American (First Team) … 318 pounder… 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for losses, 4 sacks, 4 passes broken up, 2 forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries… SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2019 and Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week once.
Graduates this December… AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy semi-finalist, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist… SEC Student-Athlete Council.
“He is as well-rounded of a young man that we’ve had at Auburn in the 10 years I have been here. He’s going to be ultra-successful in life and will be a great leader in whatever he does” – Gus Malzahn, Auburn Head Coach
JORDAN FULLER, Ohio State (12-0), S, Sr.: Mid-Season All-American (First Team) … Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week… Second on team with 53 tackles, has two interceptions and has broken up four passes and recovered a fumble.
Academic All-Big Ten; CoSIDA Academic All-American, Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Ohio State Student-Athlete three times… Will graduate in December with a 3.8 GPA… Two-time team captain.
“I can honestly say that he is as fine a young man on and off the field as I have ever met” — Ryan Day, Head Coach, Ohio State
“Jordan has set a standard both on and off the field that is among the finest that I’ve witnessed in my years as a college administrator.” Gene Smith, Athletic Director, Ohio State
ISAIAH SIMMONS, Clemson (12-0), LB, Jr.: Mid-Season All-American… Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week… Leads team with 84 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 18 QB hurries, 6 passes broken up, an interception and a fumble recovery… Led National Champions with 97 tackles last season.
Rated No. 8 on USA Today Heisman Watch… Two-time state long jump champion… Sports Communication major.
“Isaiah embodies joy. He is unbelievably committed to being great and that commitment extends to being a great teammate and great citizen,” – Dabo Swinney, Head Coach, Clemson
“Throughout his student-athlete career at Clemson, Isaiah has prioritized community and campus involvement through participation in several service projects and activities. I have found him to be hard working and engaging.” Jeff Davis, Associate Athletic Director, Clemson
EVAN WEAVER, Cal (7-5), LB, Sr: Mid-Season All-American…Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week three times…Projected in mid-season as favorite to win the Butkus Trophy…Leads nation with 173 tackles with a high of 22 in one game…Has 10 tackles for losses, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and 3 passes broken up… His 159 tackles were sixth most in nation last year; Also had 9.5 tackles for losses…
“Evan’s quality of work in the classroom exceeds all previous athletes the past two decades. He has an exceptional ability to show his knowledge with a level of confidence without attitude.” – Stephen Enter, Cal professor
“He’s a nasty, forceful and instinctive defender who makes plays up the field and in pursuit. I like Weaver’s intensity, football smarts and approach.” -Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network
2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week
Week One – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Week Two – Evan Weaver, Cal
Week Three – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Week Four – Evan Weaver, Cal/Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Week Five – David Woodward, Utah State
Week Six – Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Week Seven – Chris Orr, Wisconsin
Week Eight – Evan Weaver, Cal
Week Nine – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
Week Ten – Cole Christiansen, Army
Week Eleven – Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Week Twelve – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Week Thirteen – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Week Fourteen – Derrick Brown, Auburn
Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy
2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
2011 - Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA
2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
2018 – Joshua Allen, Kentucky
