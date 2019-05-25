Kanye West shares a touching story about his late mother

(CNN) -- Kanye West knows his mother would have loved to see her grandchildren full of energy and enjoying life.

West opened up about his mother, Donda West, who in 2007 died of complications after cosmetic surgery, on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" with David Letterman that begins streaming May 31.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life," he says in a promotional video, "to have those kids running around that house, and being able to, like, go and buy them toys."

The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, tweeted the video clip, which includes her smiling at her husband as he shares a beautiful story about his mother.

"I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored, and I was very into (Japanese artist) Takashi Murakami at the time of (my) third album, 'Graduation,' so she bought it and she said, 'That kind of feels like Murakami,'" West said. "And then I was sort of like, 'I don't want that -- that ain't no Takashi Murakami bear.'"

West laughed at the memory. Then he revealed that she died a few weeks later.

"I did everything I could to find that bear (and) place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house."

Kim and Kanye have four children together. West said he feels his mother's spirit with him.

"But she's here with us," he said, "and she's guiding us."