Join the Falkville Fall Festival October 9

Only a few days left to claim your spot, and show off your small business at the Falkville Fall Festival

Organizers hope to attract their most vendors ever for the October 9 event.

All the action happens in downtown Falkville along the rail road tracks.

Mayor Ken Winkles said the Fall Festival is a great way to show off new local businesses, and the town!

"Small town is like a big family, that's our motto here," Winkles said. "I have always said if you ever move here you don't want to leave. It's a special place."

If you want to set up shop call Falkville Town Hall. There number is (256) 784-5922.

This year's fall festival includes a tractor show, car show and live music! So mark your calendars all day October 9.