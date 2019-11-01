Inactive nationwide system could've alerted more people about missing Auburn teen

It has now been over a week since the car of a college student was found damaged in Montgomery. Aniah Blanchard is still missing, and police are saying they believe foul play is involved.

Blanchard is the same age as a woman from Maryland named Ashanti Billie, for whom the "Ashanti Alert" was named. It's similar to the amber alert, but used for adults, and Blanchard's case would have applied.

It's been nearly a year since President Trump signed that bill, but a nationwide system has yet to be set up. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told WAAY 31 they'll be ready to roll it out as soon as they get word. For now, local parents are reminding their kids about staying safe.

"I hope I never even have to come close to that," Robert Ristau said.

Ristau is the father of two teenage girls. He says stories like Blanchard's are a wake-up call as a parent.

"It makes you angry, makes you want to protect your children more, makes you more vigilante looking around see whats going on," he said.

But unlike Ristau daughters, Blanchard is 19 years old. When she went missing last week, she was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued. But, her age would have qualified her for an Ashanti Alert.

The Ashanti Alert will eventually be used for any missing person between the ages of 19 and 64, who is believed to be in danger, have a mental or physical capability or have been kidnapped.

Right now, law enforcement agencies across the country are in limbo, as they wait for the United States Justice Department to roll out the program. A US senator is hoping to fast-track the Ashanti Alert implementation by forcing them to act within 90-days.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency representative said when Blanchard disappeared, they issued a missing persons advisory. But, those are regional. They also don't reach as many people as an Amber or Blue alert. For now, parents say they are just trying to teach their kids the best ways to stay safe.

"Just show them the right path, make good decisions, stay safe that's all you can do,"Justin Pryor, the parent of a high school teenager, said.

Parents WAAY 31 spoke with also said they are continuing to pray for Blanchard's family

"I pray that things work out for them, nobody would know what they're going through unless you've been there I guess," Ristau said.

Auburn Police are still asking the public to call them if you see Blanchard or have any information about her case.