Huntsville Police investigate late night shooting

Huntsville Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a Huntsville condominium.
The shooting happened around 9:30 Tuesday night at Stones Throw Condominiums on Stones Throw Drive. That's near Old Monrovia Road.
Officials told us someone called 911 saying they heard gunshots and could hear someone crying for help. One man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Huntsville Police brought in search dogs to help look for the person responsible. By 10:30 p.m. the preliminary investigation wrapped up.
Right now we're still waiting to learn if anyone was arrested or if there is a person of interest. We reached out to Huntsville Police to see if there are any updates to this case. We're waiting to hear back.
