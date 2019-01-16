Huntsville Police need help identifying liquor burglary suspect

Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect who they say burglarized a liquor store two days in a row. According to police, the woman walked up to the store then broke the glass window with a rock. She then reached through the security bars and took multiple bottles of liquor.

The burglary happened at The Liquor Store located at 4060 South Memorial Parkway. The second burglary happened Sunday, January 13th just after 4 a.m. Police are describing the suspect as a black female but have no other information. If you know who this is, you are asked to contact police.