Clear

Huntsville Police need help identifying liquor burglary suspect

Woman burglarizes liquor store two days in a row

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect who they say burglarized a liquor store two days in a row.  According to police, the woman walked up to the store then broke the glass window with a rock. She then reached through the security bars and took multiple bottles of liquor. 

The burglary happened at The Liquor Store located at 4060 South Memorial Parkway. The second burglary happened Sunday, January 13th just after 4 a.m.  Police are describing the suspect as a black female but have no other information. If you know who this is, you are asked to contact police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events