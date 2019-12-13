Clear
BREAKING NEWS House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump Full Story

House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump

President Donald Trump

The House Judiciary Committee, voted along strict party lines, approving articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 9:19 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

In a historic vote Friday morning, The House Judiciary Committee, voted along party lines, approving articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. 

Both votes on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress passed 23-17.

The two measures will now be voted on by the full House. The vote expected to happen next week, before Christmas. 

Friday morning's votes come after the committee spent 14 hours on Thursday debating the articles and debating amendments offered by Republicans that sought to change the resolution.

This is the fourth time in history that Congress has considered removing a president from office.

The last time was in 1998, when Republicans brought charges against then-Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Charges were also launched against Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events