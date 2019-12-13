House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump

In a historic vote Friday morning, The House Judiciary Committee, voted along party lines, approving articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Both votes on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress passed 23-17.

The two measures will now be voted on by the full House. The vote expected to happen next week, before Christmas.

Friday morning's votes come after the committee spent 14 hours on Thursday debating the articles and debating amendments offered by Republicans that sought to change the resolution.

This is the fourth time in history that Congress has considered removing a president from office.

The last time was in 1998, when Republicans brought charges against then-Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Charges were also launched against Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson.