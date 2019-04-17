Hall of Fame baseball coach, Mark Mincher throws out first pitch

Coach Mark Mincher, recent inductee into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, threw out the first pitch at Huntsville High School Varsity Baseball game Tuesday night.
Coach Mincher joined the Huntsville High School staff as Head Baseball Coach in 1985. His teams compiled a record of 576 wins and 353 losses, made 18 state tournament appearances, culminating in the school’s first baseball state championship in 2011. Coach Mincher retired as head coach following the 2012 season. Coach Mincher was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in March. Please help us welcome back to Huntsville High School, Coach Mark Mincher.
