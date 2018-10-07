Clear

Grandmother scares away nude burglar by removing teeth

Man arrested after allegedly trying to burglarize home while nude.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

A Florida grandmother is happy her quick thinking helped scare away a potential burglar.

The woman said she opened the blinds of her screened porch early in the morning looking for a cat, but instead she saw a man standing there nude.

Pennelope Pettersen, a former security and law enforcement officer, decided she would scare away the intruder. Pettersen popped out her teeth and screamed, "Grandma no teeth!"

28-year-old Axel Rivera ran away but was later arrested and charged with burglary and exposing sexual organs.

At Rivera's hearing, the prosecutor said alcohol may have been a factor. He's being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $20,000 bail.

