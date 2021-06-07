Government seizes payment to Colonial Pipeline hackers

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month.

FBI and Justice Department officials were to disclose the operation at a news conference later Monday.

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the seizure ahead of the news conference told The Associated Press about it on condition of anonymity.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline temporarily shut down its operations on May 7 after a gang of criminal hackers known as DarkSide broke into its computer system.