Georgia attorney general requests DOJ investigation into handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

Georgia’s attorney general has requested a federal investigation into the handling of the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Authorities say Arbery, a black man, died at the hands of two white men in February near the coastal city of Brunswick as he ran through a neighborhood.

In a news release, Attorney General Christopher Carr said he had formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct the investigation into how Arbery’s death was handled.

Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.