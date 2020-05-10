Georgia’s attorney general has requested a federal investigation into the handling of the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
Authorities say Arbery, a black man, died at the hands of two white men in February near the coastal city of Brunswick as he ran through a neighborhood.
In a news release, Attorney General Christopher Carr said he had formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct the investigation into how Arbery’s death was handled.
Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.
Related Content
- Georgia attorney general requests DOJ investigation into handling of Ahmaud Arbery case
- Man who recorded the Ahmaud Arbery shooting has been receiving threats, attorney says
- DOJ says Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general is constitutional
- A suspect in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery was involved in a previous investigation of him, recused prosecutor says
- 5 things to know for May 8: Coronavirus, economy, race, Michael Flynn, Ahmaud Arbery
- 5 things to know for May 8: Coronavirus, economy, race, Michael Flynn, Ahmaud Arbery
- 5 things to know for May 8: Coronavirus, economy, race, Michael Flynn, Ahmaud Arbery
- Runners around the world dedicated 2.23 miles to shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery
- Video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery at construction site before shooting, family lawyer says
- Jay Z, Alicia Keys and others demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in open letter