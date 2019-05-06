Fundraiser will help flood victims in the Shoals

The community is stepping up to help neighbors in the Shoals who won't get federal help from February's historic flooding.

Over 100 homes in Colbert County took on water. The homes that flooded the most were in Nathan Estates.

"It's real, but I have hope," said Carolyn Pate, who lives in Nathan Estates.

Pate's home was ravaged by floodwaters. She still can't live in her home, so since February, she's been staying with family and friends throughout the Shoals. She said she finally got some sheet rock up at her house. Pate said she is remaining positive after she found out they wouldn't get any financial assistance from the federal government.

"I just thought, 'I am not gonna let this upset me,' and I prayed," said Pate.

Pate didn't know that Lisa Griffin was already working behind the scenes on a fundraiser for flood victims like herself.

"We want to help who we can, how we can," said Griffin.

Griffin used to work in radio and has put on hundreds of fundraisers before. She's now gathered almost 100 volunteers to help pull off this latest fundraiser. The event will be held Saturday, May 11th, at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. It will be a free event to the public with 12 live bands, vendors, food, a cornhole tournament and blowup bouncy houses for kids. They will be taking donations at the event, and all money raised will go to flood victims.

"This is what the Shoals is all about. We come together and do what's got to be done," said Griffin.

The music will start at noon. Pate said it's incredible to see complete strangers helping them.

"I still hurt, but the kindness, the kindness gets me more than anything else, when people are so kind and loving," said Pate.

The city of Muscle Shoals is one of dozens of sponsors for the event. Griffin said they are going to be completely transparent with their books, so people can see how much money is raised at the event that will be dispersed among the flood victims.

You can click here to learn more about the event.