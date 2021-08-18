Former President Donald Trump returns to Alabama for the first time since 2017

Saturday is going to be the first time former President Donald Trump is back in Alabama since 2017. There's a Trump Rally going on this weekend in Cullman and it's expected to bring out thousands of people.

If you're coming to the rally, make sure you leave your pepper spray, umbrellas, and any vapes or e-cigarettes at home or in your car. Everyone who comes to the rally on Saturday will get screened by the secret service and those are just some of the many items not allowed inside the venue. We have a full list below.

“They are going to be passing through a TSA type security clearance checkpoint, so things that they wouldn’t carry on an airplane, they don’t need to bring to the event either. So, they’re very limited in what they can carry into the event," said Jeffery Warnke a captain of the Cullman Police Department.

Cullman is going to be filled with law enforcement this weekend for the Trump Rally.

Between secret service and local law enforcement agencies, it's going to be a well-protected area.

“We have all hands on deck for our department and we have a collaborative effort with numerous law enforcement agencies around that are assisting in this effort," Warnke said.

The Cullman Police Department has more than 60 officers working the rally. The sheriff's office is assisting in traffic, and other law enforcement agencies, like the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, will help out wherever is needed.

“We could expect anywhere from 20 to 60,000 people. We don’t know, and we won’t know until those folks show up," he said.

The city is getting ready for tens of thousands of visitors for the second straight weekend. So, Warnke asks everyone to be patient when driving like they were for Rock the South.

Rock the South brought in about 50,000 people from all over, and the Trump Rally is expected to do the same.

WAAY 31 spoke with a few of Trump's Front Row Joe's. One of which is visiting from Wisconsin, and another from Florida. They told us we can expect people to come from almost every state.

"This is going to be a huge rally," said Mike Boatman.

Boatman is part of Trump's Front Row Joe's. He traveled down to Cullman from Indiana on Sunday, and he's been camping out since.

Trump hasn't been in Alabama since 2017. So, Boatman said he expects thousands of people to come out.

“Alabama is Trump country and it’s going to be huge. I can’t wait," he exclaimed.

One of the owners of the Valley Tavern and Grille, Corey Sandlin, said the crowds were noticeable on Wednesday.

“I mean it, definitely a lot of extra people here. I mean, just going through town, you can tell, I mean, it’s a big deal," said Sandlin.

They received a lot of business from people visiting for Rock the South and they anticipate the same for the Trump Rally.

“Hopefully there will be some people from out of town coming in. We expect to get some of that traffic also," he said.

Local and state officials told WAAY 31 that about 40,000 people are expected to come to the rally.

Below is a list of items prohibited at the rally:

• Aerosols

• Alcoholic beverages

• Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

• Balloons

• Balls

• Banners, signs, placards

• Chairs

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• E-Cigarettes

• Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

• Firearms

• Glass, thermal and metal containers

• Laser lights and laser pointers

• Mace and/or pepper spray

• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

• Packages

• Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

• Spray containers

• Structures

• Supports for signs/placards

• Tripods

• Umbrellas

• Weapons

• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.