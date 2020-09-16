Former Huntsville radio host, now ESPN Analyst makes trip back to the Rocket City

Cole Cubelic made a trip back to his old stomping grounds Tuesday night to speak to the Huntsville Quarterback Club, he's one of the few people who've been to a college football game in 2020, he told us what it's like to be inside the stadiums .

The ESPN Analyst and former Huntsville radio host had a message for college football fans.

"I've told everybody get ready, it's going to be different," Cubelic said.

Cubelic knows first hand what it feels like to be at a college football game during a pandemic, after covering two contests in the last two weeks.

"I was at the Liberty Bowl, and they had about 4,500 people all spread out, but they had the band and the cheerleaders spread out and I think it really did help," Cubelic added.

Still, he says parts of the game day experience are obviously missing from a socially-distanced crowd.

"You don't ge the reactions, you don't get the momentum swings, it affects the experience, absolutely," he went on to add.

But, he said the action on the field hasn't wavered.

"I think the players are a lot more focused," Cubelic said.

Still another two weeks till SEC teams play.

The former Auburn offensive lineman said the Crimson Tide look like the team to beat.

"You know I think Alabama is the clear leader in the SEC West, but I really do think that number two spot is up for grabs right now," Cubelic said.

SEC kicks off September 26.