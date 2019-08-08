FWC: Alligator attacks, kills dog

Auburndale (WFTS) -- A family pet is dead after it was attacked by an alligator on Thursday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC says the dog was taken into a retention pond by the alligator. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper is searching for the gator.

According to FWC, it is unknown at this time if the dog was in the water when it was attacked. They say the dog had been in pond at least once around that time.

They are working directly with the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division in this investigation.

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved family pet," FWC says.

If you come across an alligator you believe poses a threat, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. However, FWC says serious injuries cause by alligators are rare in Florida.

Dogs and cats are similar in size to the natural prey of alligators. Don’t allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators. Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.

FWC offers these additional tips for residents:

Be aware of the possibility of alligators when you are in or near fresh or brackish water. Bites may occur when people do not pay close enough attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water. Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night. Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators. Handling even small alligators can result in injury. Never feed alligators – it’s dangerous and illegal. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food. When this happens, some of these alligators have to be removed and killed. Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps. Do not throw them into the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same. Seek immediate medical attention if you are bitten by an alligator. Alligator bites can result in serious infections. Observe and photograph alligators only from a distance. Remember, they’re an important part of Florida’s natural history as well as an integral component of aquatic ecosystems.