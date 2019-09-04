Elkmont community reacts to shooting tragedy

The Elkmont community is struggling to make sense of how this all happened.

People in the community are heartbroken for the family impacted by this shooting and are also struggling to believe this happened in such a tight knit and small town.

WAAY 31 spoke with some people after a prayer session for the community at the Elkmont United Methodist Church who told us how they will get through it and support anyone affected by the tragedy.

"We need to make sure everyone comes together and we help to meet those needs. We don't know what's going on with everybody, but we do know we can offer something, which is love and compassion,"says Pastor Thomas Porter.

Tuesday's prayer service at the church was put together when the community found out a 14-year-old was accused of killing his five family members.

His family members have identified him as Mason Sisk.

Nearly 25 people attended the service and none of them knew of the Sisk family. The pastor told me he does not believe the family belonged to a church in the area.

"This is just devastating. I don't think we can ever really recover from it fully as part of it. We can adapt to it but something so permanent and heartbreaking it was such a young person," adds Robert Phraner, who lives in Limestone County.

"It's terrible for a small community, who would think it would ever happen," says a local from Elkmont.

Phraner tells WAAY 31 this type of news doesn't come at a shock anymore.

"We hear it so much now, we are almost getting numb to it..I don't want to grow numb to it."

An Elkmont resident also mentions that "It can happen in big cities, I guess it can happen in small communities."

But Pastor Porter explains how at this time it is important to support those who are impacted by this tragedy.

"It is a tragedy and our part of it is to respond with love and kindness. Not to be judgmental not to be telling stories of what might have happened...But simply focus on taking care of people," says Porter.

"I think we just have to hug our families. Tell them we love them and be more proactive like that," says Phraner.

The Elkmont United Methodist Church held another prayer vigil Tuesday night.