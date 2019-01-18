Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Congress to probe report that Trump directed lawyer to lie

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the allegation that Trump asked Cohen to lie "to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date."

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Mary Clare Jalonick, AP

The House intelligence committee chairman said he will "do what is necessary" to confirm a published report that President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the allegation that Trump asked Cohen to lie "to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date."

The report by BuzzFeed News, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, says that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress and that Cohen regularly briefed Trump on the Moscow project. The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the report.

An adviser to Cohen, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events