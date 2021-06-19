City of Albertville coming together to help families of Mueller Co. shooting

The city of Albertville is coming together as one to help the families involved in a mass shooting at the Mueller company that happened last week.

WAAY-31 learned what some community members are doing and how you can get involved.

With 2 people dead and 2 others in the hospital, the city of Albertville is not only grieving with the families affected, but also making sure they don't have to pay a dime for almost anything.

One Albertville native is asking all you do is buy Tupperware and all funds will be going to straight to them.

"The financial burden that they must be facing is really hard. So I just thought that I could use my business to help out anyway I could," said Christy Rains.

Christy Rains says she has family and friends who work at Mueller in Albertville and says she's still feeling distraught from what happened.

So to help, she decided to create a fundraiser by selling Tupperware and using the proceeds to the families involved.

The thought of what happened still has the community hurting.

"You see it across the nation. You never expect it to be in your hometown, exactly and I hate it has to be like this," says Cecil Stover.

Cecil Stover works at Weather's Hardware in Abertville and he told us he's proud of his community for helping where they can.

Lee Dobbins and David Horton were victims who died in the shooting.

Police believe the shooter, Andreas Horton, died from a self-inflicted gun wound.

Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were severely injured and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Stover says his thoughts and prayers are with them all.

"You never know who's coming through that door and what they're experiencing and you never know when it may be their last time," he said.

Right now, Rains says anything you can buy or donate helps, and she's thankful to be a vessel.

"I know no matter how much we raise will ever be enough. I just want to raise enough to take some of the worry and financial burden off the family," said Rains.

We also learned the Albertville chamber of commerce is working to create some help for the families as well and will be sharing more later.

But, the Mueller company has already expressed they're covering any funeral expenses.

Albertville police is still working to determine the cause of what led Horton to go left that day, but employees are expected to be back to work on Monday.