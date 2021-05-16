Burritt on the Mountain has a Scottsboro Boys exhibit

There's a new exhibit at Burritt on the Mountain. It's a lecture series about the historic Scottsboro Boys trial.

The trials of the Scottsboro Boys started back in 1931, but they're still impacting our country every single day. That's why the author of "Scottsboro Unmasked: Decatur's Story," says it's so important we don't forget the story of those nine young men.

“Our society is so quick to forget but these are instances that we don’t need to forget, and they say as soon as you forget, history is easily repeated," said Peggy Towns.

The Scottsboro Boys are nine young black men who were falsely accused of rape by two white women in 1931. Their trials are the reason we now have the right to competent legal council and having a jury of your peers.

Anne McKinley said she's always wanted there to be justice for people of color.

“I just pray that at some point in man kinds history that they realize ethnicity has nothing to do with who a person is," she said.

That's why McKinley marched with Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery. Now she's thankful these innocent young men's story is still being told.

“Achievements matter more, morals matter," said McKinley. "The color of your skin doesn’t determine anything else about you.”

Towns said it's important to have this exhibit so the injustice they experienced stays in the forefront of our memory.

“To remember them so that they won’t be forgotten, and I think that is our duty to tell the story and this story of the Scottsboro Boys trial is just as relevant today as it was 80 plus years ago," she said.

You can learn more about the Scottsboro Boy at the Burritt on the Mountain exhibit. It will be up until July 4, 2021.