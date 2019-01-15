Bob Jones takes down rival James Clemens

The Bob Jones varsity boy's basketball team traveled the 4.6 miles to James Clemens to face their cross-town rival.
The Patriots led the Jets for the entire game and came out on top, 54-43.
Bob Jones improves to 12-11 overall and 2-1 in their region.
James Clemens drops to 12-9 overall and 1-2 in their region
