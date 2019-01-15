Clear

Bob Jones takes down rival James Clemens

Patriots: 54 Jets: 43

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Bob Jones varsity boy's basketball team traveled the 4.6 miles to James Clemens to face their cross-town rival.

The Patriots led the Jets for the entire game and came out on top, 54-43.

Bob Jones improves to 12-11 overall and 2-1 in their region.

James Clemens drops to 12-9 overall and 1-2 in their region 

