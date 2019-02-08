Clear

Subaru, BMW, Mercedes, more recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:48 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. of Japan.

The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured.

The moves, announced Friday by the U.S. government, are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. About 10 million inflators are being recalled in the U.S. this year, with as many as 70 million to be recalled by the time the whole mess ends late next year.

Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler already released their 2019 Takata recalls totaling more than 5 million vehicles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events