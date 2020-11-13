Authorities on scene of explosion at Connecticut VA

Update 9:44 AM CST:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Officials say an explosion in a maintenance area of a Veterans Affairs hospital campus in Connecticut killed two people. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement Friday that the victims were not patients and that patient care was not affected. He says emergency personnel are on the scene. A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the matter told The Associated Press the deaths occurred in a maintenance area. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened

Update 8:56 AM CST:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An official says there are serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut. Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday that state and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven. He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries.” State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal. State police said they were sending three detectives.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut. Connecticut state police said Friday that they’re assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal. There are no details on deaths, injuries or the cause of the explosion. State police say they are sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.