Auburn fans flock to Texas Live ahead of Saturday's game

Kathy Child is an Auburn fan, married to a Georgia fan, but that didn't stop the couple from coming to Dallas for Auburn's game against Oregon.
Child said she thinks Bo Nix should be let loose by Gus Malzhan Saturday, and the Tigers will be just fine.
The Georgia native added, they've made a trip out of Auburn's game in Texas. The Child family went to the Cowboys pre-season game, Friday they are going to the Rangers game, before kickoff for Auburn Saturday.
