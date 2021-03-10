Arab man arrested; faces federal charges connected to U.S. Capitol Riot

An Arab man is in federal custody after the agencies arrested him in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal court documents show authorities arrested Joshua A James on one count of Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, and one count of entering a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Federal authorities arrested James on Tuesday, March 9th in Arab.

The affidavit says James was in Washington D.C. on January 5th and 6th. It says he was "equipped with military-style attire and gear, including apparel emblazoned with a patch related to the Oath Keepers Militia."

The document includes photos of James and a number of the same Oath Keepers he was with, walking throughout Washington D.C. and then towards the Capitol.