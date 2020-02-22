Anniston FEMA facility to be used as coronavirus quarantine center

A Federal Emergency Management Agency Center in Anniston, Alabama will be used as a quarantine center for passengers of the Diamond Princess Ship who may be infected with the coronavirus, Covid-19.

Saturday afternoon, officials from Anniston and Calhoun County gave a briefing on what they have learned from the federal government. They said they were not given much of a heads up.

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Chinatopix via AP) In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Chinatopix via AP)

The Center For Domestic Preparedness or CDP is about 50 miles south of Boaz in Calhoun County.

According to Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, the decision to move passengers to the CDP was a joint decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency or 'FEMA'.

He said they were told that those brought to the facility will not be showing symptoms. The CDP will be providing housing for those people who arrive.

Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges said they are exploring their options now.

"Whether this happens or not, or we can stop it or not, it can't happen this quick," Hodges said. "I mean, you do something over the weekend, nobody's working and people are hard to get in touch with, a lot of officials are out of town, you can't just say this is what's going to happen."

Hodges said they spoke with Congressman Mike Rogers' office and said he opposes the move as well. He added that they are also consulting with the congressional delegations and their attorneys to see if they have any power to stop the decision.

There are not passengers in Anniston as of now.