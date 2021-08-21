Alabama state representative Thad McClammy dies at age 78

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor State Representative Thad McClammy of Montgomery.

The Montgomery democrat died of natural causes Saturday afternoon at the age of 78.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia called McClammy the finest example of a House member.

"The people of District 76 have lost not only their champion in the House also a very fine man and I've lost a friend," said McCutcheon. My wife Deb and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family."

McClammy had served in the legislature since 1994. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.