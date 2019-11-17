Clear

Alabama prison commissioner honored despite troubles

Jeff Dunn, Commissioner, Alabama Department of Corrections
Jeff Dunn, Commissioner, Alabama Department of Corrections

The department says Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is being awarded a career achievement award by the Correctional Leaders Association, a national organization for prison administrators.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: AP

The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system is being honored with a national award.

Dunn serves as the group’s regional chair and is a member of its executive committee. He’s been commissioner of Alabama’s badly overcrowded prison system since 2015.

Alabama’s prison system is plagued with a series of inmate deaths due to suicide, homicide and drug overdoses. And the Justice Department earlier this year cited the state for unconstitutional conditions including excessive violence.

A prison reform group, Alabamians for Fair Justice, criticized Dunn’s award by saying his only solution has been to build new, larger prisons and keeping people locked up.

