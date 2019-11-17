The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system is being honored with a national award.
The department says Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is being awarded a career achievement award by the Correctional Leaders Association, a national organization for prison administrators.
Dunn serves as the group’s regional chair and is a member of its executive committee. He’s been commissioner of Alabama’s badly overcrowded prison system since 2015.
Alabama’s prison system is plagued with a series of inmate deaths due to suicide, homicide and drug overdoses. And the Justice Department earlier this year cited the state for unconstitutional conditions including excessive violence.
A prison reform group, Alabamians for Fair Justice, criticized Dunn’s award by saying his only solution has been to build new, larger prisons and keeping people locked up.
Related Content
- Alabama prison commissioner honored despite troubles
- GE's legal troubles are mounting
- Pakistan dismantles troubled tribal regions
- NRA claims deep financial troubles
- Trump Fed nominee could face trouble
- Eric Greitens is in deep, deep trouble
- Trouble for Trump if Mueller meets Stormy
- Stocks drop; Tech pain; Trouble at Facebook
- Trade war fears; Facebook trouble; Stocks up
- Bed Bath & Beyond is in serious trouble