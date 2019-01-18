Alabama hires 2 new coaches

The Crimson Tide is adding two new names to its coaching staff for the 2019 football season, Kyle Flood and Sal Sunseri.

The ex-Rutgers head coach, Kyle Flood, will be the offensive line coach. Flood was 27-24 in four seasons as Rutgers' head coach from 2012 to 2015. Since 2017, Flood has been with the Atlanta Falcons and worked alongside had been with the coach set to be hired as the offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian.

Flood transitioned into a senior assistant role with the Falcons in January after two seasons as the team's assistant offensive line coach. This is his first college job since leaving Rutgers.

Flood is taking over for Brent Key, who left to take the offensive line coach job at Georgia Tech.

Sal Sunseri is very familiar with Alabama's football program. He previously worked for the Tide from 2009 to 2011 as linebackers coach. Last season, Sunseri was the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators and before that he was with the Oakland Raiders as linebacker coach. He was also Tennessee's defensive coordinator.

Sunseri’s son, Vinnie, recently accepted a graduate assistant spot on the staff at Alabama.

Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio first reported about the hiring of Flood. Bama Online first reported about the expected hiring on Sunseri.