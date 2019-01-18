Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Alabama hires 2 new coaches

Alabama has hired two new coaches, a former Big Ten head coach and someone who's already worked under Nick Saban.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Crimson Tide is adding two new names to its coaching staff for the 2019 football season, Kyle Flood and Sal Sunseri.

The ex-Rutgers head coach, Kyle Flood, will be the offensive line coach. Flood was 27-24 in four seasons as Rutgers' head coach from 2012 to 2015. Since 2017, Flood has been with the Atlanta Falcons and worked alongside had been with the coach set to be hired as the offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian.

Flood transitioned into a senior assistant role with the Falcons in January after two seasons as the team's assistant offensive line coach. This is his first college job since leaving Rutgers. 

Flood is taking over for Brent Key, who left to take the offensive line coach job at Georgia Tech.

Sal Sunseri is very familiar with Alabama's football program. He previously worked for the Tide from 2009 to 2011 as linebackers coach. Last season, Sunseri was the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators and before that he was with the Oakland Raiders as linebacker coach. He was also Tennessee's defensive coordinator.

Sunseri’s son, Vinnie, recently accepted a graduate assistant spot on the staff at Alabama.

Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio first reported about the hiring of Flood. Bama Online first reported about the expected hiring on Sunseri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events