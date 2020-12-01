Alabama A&M beats Samford to start season

In the battle of the bulldogs, Alabama A&M took down Samford in their long awaited season opener.

Sophomore guard and Birmingham native Cameron Tucker made the game-winning basket and free throw as AAMU defeated Samford 78-76, in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Sunday, November 29.

Tucker played a well-rounded game, nearly recording a double-double as he dished out 10 assists to go along with his nine points and six rebounds while sophomore forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) led all scorers with 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting and added seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Garrett Hicks from Madison registered 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals on the day, and junior forward Myles Parker, who transfered from Auburn, rounded out the double-digit scoring performances with 10 points of his own.

"Huge win for us, especially with it being the first game of the year and on the road," said head coach Dylan Howard. "We knew that we had to be ready to play fast and guard the three-point line, and we held them to 5-of-24 for three. Jalen had a huge game, and we knew they had no one to match up with him. We are extremely proud of Cameron and we truly believe in his play making ability."