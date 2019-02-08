Academy Award-nominated actor Albert Finney dies at age 82

Five-time Academy Award-nominated actor Albert Finney died at the age of 82 on Friday.

Finney "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side," according to a statement from his family.

The actor began his career working with the Birmingham Repertory Theatre after studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. According to the BBC, his first performance in London was in Jane Arden's "The Party" in 1958, which was directed by Charles Laughton.

Finney went onto perform in his first film alongside Laurence Olivier in "The Entertainer" in 1960.

He would later be nominated for five Oscars: as Tom Jones in "Tom Jones" (1963), as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express" (1975), as Sir in "The Dresser" (1983), as Geoffrey Firmin in "Under the Volcano" (1984) and as Ed Masry in "Erin Brockovich."

His most recent preformances were in a few action movies, including the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall," two movies in the Bourne series and "Ocean's Twelve."

Finney also received the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Fellowship in 2001 and the BAFTA TV Award for his performance in the 2003 television movie "The Gathering Storm."