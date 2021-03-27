9 shot and 2 dead, including alleged suspect, in Virginia Beach shooting

At least nine people are shot and two are dead following shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Friday night.

Officers patrolling the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue in a resort area heard multiple gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. local time Friday. At the crime scene, in the area of 17th Street and 22nd Street, at least eight gunshot victims were found, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Some of these injuries range from serious to life-threatening. One Virginia Beach police officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. One adult female victim died of her gunshot injuries at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information for this shooting available at this time, according to authorities.

At a second location, there was another crime scene where a suspect "relating to the above incident" engaged with an officer, which resulted in a police-involved shooting. An alleged male suspect is dead, authorities said.

"As standard procedure, the officer involved will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation," the department said in a statement early Saturday morning. "The involved officer is assigned to the Special Operations Division. The officer has been with the department for 5 years.

Several people are in custody, but it's unclear of their involvement in any of the shootings, according to authorities.

Virginia Beach police initially confirmed there had been a shooting at the oceanfront with "several victims."

"VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time," the department tweeted.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital confirms to ABC News that it is treating six patients with gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).