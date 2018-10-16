66 children remain in the care of ICE following separation from their parents at the US-Mexico border

More than five dozen children who were separated from their parents at the United States – Mexico border are still in the custody of the government.

The latest numbers come from a joint federal status report filed in federal court on Monday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California. The filing comes a day ahead of a scheduled status conference set for 1 p.m. PST.

According to the filing obtained by WAAY 31, as of October 9, 2018, 66 children were described as being in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) “where the parent is not eligible for reunification or is not available for discharge at this time.”

Of those 66 children, the federal government said the parents of 50 of the children were deported. Of the 16 children whose parents are still in the U.S., one has a parent or parents in “other federal, state, or local custody” and two children have parents who have a “red flag case review ongoing” regarding “safety and well being.”

One of the children, whose parent or parents are within the U.S., is under five-years-old.

Since the last joint status report filed back on September 27, the report states that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE; the defendants) released 67 children from their custody, totaling 2,363 children.

The document states that ORR continues to support the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) “efforts to obtain parental intent by brokering three-way calls with parents, the case manager, and the ACLU.”

WAAY 31 reached out to both ICE and the ACLU for comment on the court filing. We will update this story with their responses.