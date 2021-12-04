Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

The teen is accused of killing four people and injuring seven others during a shooting.

Posted: Dec 4, 2021 7:36 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2021 7:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Sheriff's Office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught while hiding in a Detroit commercial building that housed artwork.

Police say James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared to be “distressed” when they were taken into custody. Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member. A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 49°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events