'Squid Game' creator responds to LeBron James disliking the show's end

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 9:21 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Count LeBron James among those caught up in "Squid Game."

The basketball icon's thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon.

"I didn't like the ending though," James told Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

The hit Netflix's series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked for his reaction to that by The Guardian.

"Have you seen 'Space Jam 2'?" he said. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending."

Slam dunk, sir.

"Squid Game" has become an international phenomenon with its plot about a group of poor contestants who must play a deadly competition of children's games in an attempt to get out of debt.

