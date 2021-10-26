Clear

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton fractures bone in his leg, leaves World Series game in third inning

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after leaving Game 1 with a fractured bone in his leg, according to his team.

Morton left the game in the bottom of the third inning after throwing 44 pitches. The Braves were leading 5-0 when Morton struck out Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve with a curve. On his delivery, Morton almost went to the ground and came up with a limp.

"RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture," the Braves tweeted.

According to MLB.com, the damage was done in the second inning when Morton was hit in the outside right calf by a 102.4 mph batted ball from Yuli Gurriel.

The fibula is a bone in the lower leg on the outside of the tibia.

"The fibula is much smaller and thinner than the tibia. It is located just behind the tibial head at the knee joint and then runs down the lateral aspect of the leg until it reaches the ankle joint," the National Institutes of Health says.

The Braves said they expected Morton to be healthy when spring training starts in February.

