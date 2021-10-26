Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager to remain in charge of club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain in his post despite Sunday's 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in their English Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the match Solskjaer said that it was "the darkest day I've had leading these players and we weren't good enough, individually and as a team."

A club source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that the Norwegian will take charge of the team's English Premier League game this weekend away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Solskjaer's agent, Jim Solbakken, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

READ: Solskjaer laments 'darkest day' at Manchester United

The former United striker has been under mounting external pressure after an inconsistent start to the season which has seen his side pick up just one point from their last four league games.

United currently sit seventh in the English Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea and seven behind arch-rivals Liverpool.

The club's next two league games sees them travel to Tottenham on Saturday before a home derby against Manchester City on November 6.

In between those league games United travel to Italy for a Champions League fixture against Atalanta as Solskjaer's team seek to qualify for the competition's knockout stages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.