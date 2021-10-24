Clear

Preliminary 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's northeastern coast

Preliminary 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's northeastern coast

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 5:00 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Eric Cheung, CNN

A 6.5-magnitude quake has struck Taiwan, according to preliminary data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC said the quake struck at a depth of some 60 kilometers, about 65 kilometers northeast of Hualien City on Taiwan's northeastern coast.

Tremors from the quake could be felt as far away as Taipei, Taiwan's capital, according to a CNN producer there.

There are so far no reports of casualties or damage.

This is a developing story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events