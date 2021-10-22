Clear

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Newhart' star, has died

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey

Peter Scolari, a veteran actor who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks on "Bosom Buddies," died Friday morning.

Scolari had cancer and had been ill for two years, his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told CNN. He was 66.

Scolari appeared in numerous films and television series over the years, including "Newhart," "Murphy Brown," and "The Good Fight." He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Hannah's father on "Girls."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

