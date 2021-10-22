Robert Durst charged with murder of ex-wife last seen 39 years ago

Convicted killer Robert Durst, who was the subject of the HBO docuseries "The Jinx," has been charged with the murder of his former wife, according to the Westchester District Attorney's office.

The complaint was filed in Lewisboro Town Court in New York on October 19, district attorney spokeswoman Jess Vecchiarelli said.

Kathleen McCormack Durst was last seen in 1982 and declared legally dead in 2017. Her body has not been found.

Durst is battling Covid-19.

In September, a Los Angeles jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his best friend, Susan Berman, more than 20 years ago.

Durst has been charged with the first-degree murder of Berman in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home, hours before she was set to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of his Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Murder date 'on or about' January 31, 1982

Robert Durst has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree in the alleged killing of his former wife Kathleen Durst in Lewisboro New York "on or about" January 31 1982, court documents say.

The one-page complaint alleges that "The defendant Robert Durst, at the above time and place, with the intent to cause the death of Kathleen McCormack Durst, caused the death of Kathleen McCormack Durst."

The complaint filed by a New York State Police investigator cites files maintained by the Office of the Westchester County District attorney, the New York State Police, and the District Attorney's Office of Los Angeles as well as "conversations with numerous witnesses and observations of defendant's recorded interviews and court testimony in related proceedings."

The Town of Lewisboro Justice Court Clerk's office provided the complaint, which is stamped received October 19.

The New York State Police deffered to the Westchester County District Attorneys office.

CNN is reaching out to the Los Angeles District Attorney.

Robert Abrams, an attorney for the Kathleen McCormack Durst family, is working on a statement.

CNN is attempting to reach an attorney for Robert Durst.

